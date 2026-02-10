Camara has a career night and the Trail Blazers use a 49-point third quarter to top 76ers 135-118

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Toumani Camara scored a career-high 30 points and shot 8 of 10 from 3-point range, Deni Avdija had 26 points and 10 rebounds and the Portland Trail Blazers used a huge third quarter to cruise to a 135-118 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers, who played without Joel Embiid on Monday night.

Jerami Grant and Donovan Clingan each added 15 points for the Trail Blazers, who trailed 65-64 at halftime before outscoring the 76ers 49-22 in the third to take control.

Embiid, who scored 33 points in a win at Phoenix on Saturday night, sat out against Portland to rest his right knee after an off day. Tyrese Maxey had 30 points and Kelly Oubre Jr. 19 for the 76ers, who wrapped up a 3-2 Western road trip and lost for just the second time in eight games overall.

Philadelphia took a 67-64 lead coming out of halftime on Andre Drummond’s layup, but the 76ers never led again.

Grant made a 3-pointer to tie it and Avdija — who sat out last Saturday in a win against Memphis with a back ailment — followed with a 3 of his own to put Portland ahead. That set off an 18-4 run that was capped by another 3 by Avdija to make it 82-69.

The Trail Blazers took their biggest lead of the game at 28 points on Robert Williams III’s 3-pointer with 29 seconds left in the third to put Portland up 113-85.

Scoot Henderson, who sat out last Saturday with a left hamstring ailment after making his season debut for the Trail Blazers the previous night, returned and had 12 points and seven assists.

Portland finished 22 of 54 from 3-point range.

Up next

76ers: Host the New York Knicks on Wednesday night.

Trail Blazers: Play at Minnesota on Wednesday night.

