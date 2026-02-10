Johnson and the Hawks visit conference foe Charlotte

Atlanta Hawks (26-29, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (25-29, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Hawks visit Miles Bridges and the Charlotte Hornets in Eastern Conference play Wednesday.

The Hornets are 15-20 in conference games. Charlotte is fifth in the NBA with 45.9 rebounds led by Moussa Diabate averaging 8.6.

The Hawks have gone 13-19 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta is eighth in the league averaging 14.6 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 37.1% from downtown. Nickeil Alexander-Walker leads the team averaging 3.1 makes while shooting 37.6% from 3-point range.

The Hornets average 15.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 13.3 per game the Hawks give up. The Hawks average 117.5 points per game, 3.6 more than the 113.9 the Hornets give up to opponents.

The two teams match up for the fourth time this season. The Hornets defeated the Hawks 126-119 in their last matchup on Feb. 8. Bridges led the Hornets with 26 points, and Jalen Johnson led the Hawks with 31 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bridges is averaging 18.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Hornets. Brandon Miller is averaging 21.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists over the past 10 games.

Johnson is averaging 23.4 points, 10.6 rebounds and 8.2 assists for the Hawks. CJ McCollum is averaging 19.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 9-1, averaging 116.0 points, 47.8 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.2 points per game.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 117.6 points, 43.3 rebounds, 28.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.8 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: Coby White: out (calf), Liam McNeeley: day to day (ankle).

Hawks: Jonathan Kuminga: out (knee), Jalen Johnson: day to day (knee), Dyson Daniels: day to day (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press