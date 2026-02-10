Murphy and New Orleans take on the Heat in non-conference play

Miami Heat (28-27, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (15-40, 14th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New Orleans Pelicans host the Miami Heat in non-conference action.

The Pelicans are 9-19 in home games. New Orleans is 2-3 in one-possession games.

The Heat have gone 12-16 away from home. Miami ranks second in the NBA with 46.7 rebounds per game. Bam Adebayo leads the Heat with 9.8.

The Pelicans score 114.7 points per game, 2.6 fewer points than the 117.3 the Heat allow. The Heat average 13.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 14.6 per game the Pelicans allow.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Heat won 125-106 in the last matchup on Jan. 4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Murphy III is scoring 22.2 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Pelicans. Saddiq Bey is averaging 22.4 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 46.5% over the last 10 games.

Adebayo is scoring 18.3 points per game with 9.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Heat. Andrew Wiggins is averaging 14.7 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 47.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 5-5, averaging 113.5 points, 44.5 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 9.2 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.0 points per game.

Heat: 5-5, averaging 120.4 points, 51.9 rebounds, 28.8 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.1 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Dejounte Murray: out (leg).

Heat: Norman Powell: day to day (back), Tyler Herro: out (ribs), Pelle Larsson: day to day (elbow).

