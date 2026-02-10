Sacramento faces Utah on 14-game road skid

Sacramento Kings (12-43, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (17-37, 13th in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento will try to break its 14-game road losing streak when the Kings play Utah.

The Jazz are 9-24 against Western Conference opponents. Utah has a 5-24 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Kings are 8-28 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento has a 3-4 record in one-possession games.

The Jazz’s 12.9 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 12.8 per game the Kings give up. The Kings’ 46.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points lower than the Jazz have given up to their opponents (49.0%).

The teams play for the third time this season. The Jazz won the last matchup 128-119 on Nov. 29. Keyonte George scored 31 points to help lead the Jazz to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: George is averaging 23.8 points and 6.5 assists for the Jazz. Ace Bailey is averaging 15.7 points over the past 10 games.

DeMar DeRozan is averaging 18.7 points and 3.8 assists for the Kings. Malik Monk is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 2-8, averaging 113.3 points, 44.3 rebounds, 29.5 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.8 points per game.

Kings: 0-10, averaging 109.3 points, 43.0 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.1 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: Keyonte George: day to day (ankle), Walker Kessler: out for season (shoulder), Kevin Love: day to day (rest).

Kings: Domantas Sabonis: day to day (back), Keegan Murray: out (ankle), De’Andre Hunter: out (eye), Zach LaVine: day to day (finger), Malik Monk: day to day (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press