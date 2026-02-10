Cleveland plays Washington, aims for 5th straight victory

Washington Wizards (14-38, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (33-21, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland seeks to keep its four-game win streak going when the Cavaliers take on Washington.

The Cavaliers are 19-13 in Eastern Conference games. Cleveland scores 119.6 points and has outscored opponents by 3.6 points per game.

The Wizards are 9-22 in Eastern Conference play. Washington is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cavaliers score 119.6 points per game, 3.2 fewer points than the 122.8 the Wizards give up. The Wizards average 112.1 points per game, 3.9 fewer than the 116.0 the Cavaliers give up to opponents.

The two teams play for the third time this season. The Cavaliers defeated the Wizards 130-126 in their last meeting on Dec. 13. Donovan Mitchell led the Cavaliers with 48 points, and Bub Carrington led the Wizards with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is averaging 29 points, 5.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Cavaliers. Jarrett Allen is averaging 17.5 points and 9.5 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Kyshawn George is averaging 15.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Wizards. Will Riley is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 9-1, averaging 119.7 points, 44.0 rebounds, 28.5 assists, 10.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.8 points per game.

Wizards: 4-6, averaging 110.4 points, 41.7 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 9.5 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.8 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Max Strus: out (foot), Tyrese Proctor: day to day (illness), Evan Mobley: out (calf), Dean Wade: out (ankle), Jaylon Tyson: day to day (ankle).

Wizards: Anthony Davis: out for season (finger), Jaden Hardy: day to day (not injury related), Kyshawn George: day to day (ankle), Cam Whitmore: out for season (shoulder), Anthony Gill: day to day (hand), D’Angelo Russell: day to day (illness), Tre Johnson: day to day (ankle), Trae Young: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press