Memphis faces Denver, aims to break 3-game skid

Memphis Grizzlies (20-32, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (34-20, third in the Western Conference)

Denver; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis comes into the matchup with Denver after losing three in a row.

The Nuggets are 19-9 in conference play. Denver is 6-8 in one-possession games.

The Grizzlies are 16-20 in Western Conference play. Memphis is ninth in the Western Conference scoring 49.3 points per game in the paint led by Zach Edey averaging 10.9.

The Nuggets’ 13.8 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 14.4 per game the Grizzlies give up. The Grizzlies average 13.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than the Nuggets allow.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Nuggets won 125-115 in the last matchup on Nov. 25. Jamal Murray led the Nuggets with 29 points, and Jaylen Wells led the Grizzlies with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikola Jokic is scoring 28.8 points per game with 12.2 rebounds and 10.7 assists for the Nuggets. Murray is averaging 22.3 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 47.2% over the last 10 games.

Cedric Coward is averaging 13.3 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Grizzlies. GG Jackson is averaging 12.5 points and 5.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 5-5, averaging 115.7 points, 44.6 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points per game.

Grizzlies: 2-8, averaging 115.2 points, 41.6 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.2 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Spencer Jones: out (concussion), Tamar Bates: out (foot), Aaron Gordon: out (hamstring), Peyton Watson: out (hamstring).

Grizzlies: Olivier-Maxence Prosper: out (wrist), Ja Morant: out (elbow), Walter Clayton Jr.: out (calf), Zach Edey: out (ankle), Santi Aldama: out (knee), Lawson Lovering: out (not with team), Brandon Clarke: out (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press