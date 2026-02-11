Raptors’ Brandon Ingram replacing injured Stephen Curry in NBA All-Star Game

NEW YORK (AP) — Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram will replace injured Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry in the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday.

Curry, who was voted a starter, is out with knee pain. Commissioner Adam Silver chose Tuesday to have Ingram fill Curry’s spot on Team Stripes.

It’s Ingram’s second All-Star selection. He is averaging 22.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game this season and has helped Toronto post a 32-22 record, good for fifth place in the Eastern Conference.

Ingram’s Raptors teammate, Scottie Barnes, is on the USA Stars. Raptors coach Darko Rajakovic will coach the World team.

