Sengun, Rockets square off against the Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers (25-28, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (33-19, third in the Western Conference)

Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets -8.5; over/under is 210.5

BOTTOM LINE: Houston takes on Los Angeles in a matchup of Western Conference teams.

The Rockets have gone 19-15 against Western Conference teams. Houston ranks fourth in the league allowing just 109.7 points per game while holding opponents to 45.8% shooting.

The Clippers are 15-16 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles ranks ninth in the NBA giving up just 112.5 points while holding opponents to 46.6% shooting.

The Rockets average 11.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer makes per game than the Clippers give up (13.5). The Clippers average 12.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than the Rockets allow.

The two teams match up for the fourth time this season. The Rockets defeated the Clippers 102-95 in their last matchup on Feb. 11. Kevin Durant led the Rockets with 26 points, and Kawhi Leonard led the Clippers with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Durant is shooting 50.6% and averaging 25.9 points for the Rockets. Alperen Sengun is averaging 19.1 points over the last 10 games.

Leonard is averaging 27.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.1 steals for the Clippers. John Collins is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 7-3, averaging 105.7 points, 47.7 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 10.3 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.5 points per game.

Clippers: 6-4, averaging 110.7 points, 43.1 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.2 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Fred VanVleet: out for season (acl), Steven Adams: out for season (ankle).

Clippers: Bradley Beal: out for season (hip), Darius Garland: out (toe).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press