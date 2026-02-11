Skip to main content
New York visits Philadelphia after Brunson’s 40-point showing

By AP News

New York Knicks (34-20, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (30-23, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: 76ers -2.5; over/under is 221.5

BOTTOM LINE: New York takes on the Philadelphia 76ers after Jalen Brunson scored 40 points in the Knicks’ 137-134 overtime loss to the Indiana Pacers.

The 76ers have gone 8-5 against division opponents. Philadelphia is seventh in the Eastern Conference with 16.1 fast break points per game led by Tyrese Maxey averaging 5.5.

The Knicks have gone 23-13 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York scores 117.6 points while outscoring opponents by 5.3 points per game.

The 76ers are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, the same percentage the Knicks allow to opponents. The Knicks are shooting 47.1% from the field, 0.1% higher than the 47.0% the 76ers’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Knicks won the last meeting 112-109 on Jan. 24, with Brunson scoring 31 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: VJ Edgecombe is averaging 14.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the 76ers. Joel Embiid is averaging 23.6 points over the last 10 games.

Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 19.8 points and 11.9 rebounds for the Knicks. Brunson is averaging 25.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 6-4, averaging 116.1 points, 40.0 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.3 points per game.

Knicks: 8-2, averaging 116.4 points, 46.5 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.7 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: Joel Embiid: day to day (knee), Dominick Barlow: day to day (illness), Quentin Grimes: day to day (illness).

Knicks: OG Anunoby: day to day (toe), Mitchell Robinson: day to day (ankle), Miles McBride: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

