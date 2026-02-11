Booker, Suns square off against the Thunder

Oklahoma City Thunder (41-13, first in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (32-22, seventh in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thunder -7.5; over/under is 217.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder take on Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns in Western Conference action.

The Suns have gone 22-15 against Western Conference teams. Phoenix is 14-17 against opponents over .500.

The Thunder are 31-9 against conference opponents. Oklahoma City ranks eighth in the Western Conference with 43.7 rebounds per game led by Holmgren averaging 8.7.

The Suns make 46.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Thunder have allowed to their opponents (43.4%). The Thunder are shooting 48.7% from the field, 1.9% higher than the 46.8% the Suns’ opponents have shot this season.

The two teams play for the fourth time this season. The Suns defeated the Thunder 108-105 in their last meeting on Jan. 5. Jordan Goodwin led the Suns with 26 points, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Booker is averaging 25.2 points and 6.3 assists for the Suns. Dillon Brooks is averaging 23.8 points over the last 10 games.

Cason Wallace is scoring 8.3 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Thunder. Isaiah Joe is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 5-5, averaging 109.4 points, 42.6 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.5 points per game.

Thunder: 5-5, averaging 113.2 points, 43.3 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 9.2 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.1 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Isaiah Livers: day to day (shoulder), Cole Anthony: day to day (not injury related), Grayson Allen: day to day (knee).

Thunder: Ajay Mitchell: out (abdomen), Nikola Topic: out (groin), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: out (abdomen), Thomas Sorber: out for season (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press