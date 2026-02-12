Randle has 41 points and the Timberwolves dominate the Blazers 133-109

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Julius Randle had 41 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat Portland 133-109 von Wednesday night to end the Trail Blazers;’ winning streak at three.

Randall, who also had seven rebounds, capped his night with a windmill dunk that put the crowd at the Target Center on its feet. Jaden McDaniels added 21 points for the Timberwolves, playing their final game before the All-Star break.

Jrue Holiday scored 23 points for the Trail Blazers, who trailed by 28 points and were hurt by 25 turnovers. Scoot Henderson, playing just his third game back since missing the first half of the season because of a hamstring injury, finished with 18 points.

Minnesota scoring leader Anthony Edwards was listed as questionable going into the game because of an illness but he started and finished with 14 points.

Minnesota was coming off a 138-116 win at home over Atlanta that stopped a two-game skid.

McDaniels’ floating jumper pushed Minnesota’s lead to 50-38 midway through the second quarter. McDaniels had 15 points in the opening half and the Timberwolves led 61-51 at the break.

Edwards and Julius Randle hit back-to-back 3-pointers to go up 73-59 in the third quarter. Rudy Gobert dunked to cap a 16-2 run and gave the Timberwolves a 79-59 lead.

Portland ended the third quarter on a 10-3 run to close to 96-82 but couldn’t find a rally down the stretch. All-Star Deni Avdija struggled with 11 points.

The Blazers were without Shaedon Sharpe, who missed the third straight game for the with a left calf strain.

