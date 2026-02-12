Jaren Jackson Jr. scores 23 in home debut as Jazz deal the Kings their 14th straight loss

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jaren Jackson Jr scored 23 points in his home debut to lead the Utah Jazz to a 121-93 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night.

Lauri Markkanen scored 19 points to help the Jazz win their second straight game. Isaiah Collier added 12 points and 14 assists. Brice Sensabaugh added 19 points off the bench.

Utah shot 54.7% from the field and made 15 3-pointers. Jackson and Markkanen combined for 15 baskets over three quarters.

Demar DeRozan led Sacramento with 20 points and Devin Carter added 19. The Kings lost their 14th straight game after trailing by double digits over the final 40 minutes.

Utah outscored Sacramento 25-6 in fastbreak points and 58-42 in the paint.

Markkanen and Sensabaugh combined to score five straight baskets, powering a 24-3 run that gave Utah a 39-15 lead in the final minute of the first quarter. The Jazz scored on seven consecutive possessions overall during the run while holding Sacramento without a field goal for nearly six minutes.

Back-to-back baskets from Daeqwon Plowden and DeRozan over the final 11 seconds of the first quarter ended Sacramento’s shooting drought. The Kings went 7 for 29 (24.1%) from the field in the quarter.

Utah did not let up offensively in the second quarter and led 71-44 at the break.

The Jazz extended their lead to 34 points after three quarters, going up 100-66 when Sensabaugh scored on a finger roll layup to beat the third quarter buzzer.

By JOHN COON

Associated Press