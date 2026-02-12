Portland plays Utah on 4-game road skid

Portland Trail Blazers (26-29, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (18-37, 13th in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trail Blazers -7.5; over/under is 237.5

BOTTOM LINE: Portland will try to break its four-game road losing streak when the Trail Blazers face Utah.

The Jazz have gone 10-24 against Western Conference teams. Utah ranks fifth in the Western Conference with 15.1 fast break points per game led by Lauri Markkanen averaging 3.2.

The Trail Blazers are 20-16 against conference opponents. Portland is 10-7 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 16.5 turnovers per game.

The Jazz average 118.3 points per game, equal to what the Trail Blazers allow. The Trail Blazers average 14.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 15.5 per game the Jazz give up.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Trail Blazers won the last meeting 137-117 on Jan. 6. Deni Avdija scored 33 points to help lead the Trail Blazers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Markkanen is averaging 26.7 points and seven rebounds for the Jazz. Isaiah Collier is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

Donovan Clingan is scoring 11.4 points per game and averaging 11.4 rebounds for the Trail Blazers. Toumani Camara is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 3-7, averaging 114.5 points, 45.1 rebounds, 29.8 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.5 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 3-7, averaging 113.7 points, 48.6 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.5 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: Keyonte George: day to day (ankle), Walker Kessler: out for season (shoulder).

Trail Blazers: Matisse Thybulle: out (knee), Shaedon Sharpe: day to day (calf), Kris Murray: day to day (back), Damian Lillard: out for season (achilles).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press