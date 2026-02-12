Oklahoma City hosts Milwaukee in cross-conference contest

Milwaukee Bucks (22-30, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (42-13, first in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thunder -12.5; over/under is 215.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Oklahoma City Thunder in non-conference action.

The Thunder are 22-6 on their home court. Oklahoma City scores 120.2 points and has outscored opponents by 12.2 points per game.

The Bucks are 10-18 in road games. Milwaukee is 4-6 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Thunder average 13.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer make per game than the Bucks give up (14.4). The Bucks average 14.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than the Thunder allow.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Thunder won 122-102 in the last matchup on Jan. 22.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chet Holmgren is averaging 17.5 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Thunder. Isaiah Joe is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

Bobby Portis is averaging 13.1 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Bucks. Myles Turner is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 5-5, averaging 114.6 points, 42.8 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.8 points per game.

Bucks: 4-6, averaging 109.4 points, 43.7 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.6 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Ajay Mitchell: day to day (abdomen), Nikola Topic: out (groin), Jalen Williams: day to day (hamstring), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: out (abdomen), Thomas Sorber: out for season (knee).

Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo: out (calf), Taurean Prince: out (neck), Ryan Rollins: day to day (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press