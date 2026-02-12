De’Aaron Fox replaces Antetokounmpo in All-Star Game. Antetokounmpo will still coach Celebrity Game

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo won’t be playing in the All-Star Game as he recovers from a calf strain, but the two-time MVP will still be making the trip to California for this weekend’s festivities.

Antetokounmpo hasn’t played since injuring his right calf in a Jan. 23 loss to the Denver Nuggets. The Bucks officially announced Thursday that Antetokounmpo won’t play in the All-Star Game on Sunday at Inglewood, California.

San Antonio Spurs guard De’Aaron Fox was selected to the All-Star Game as an injury replacement for Antetokounmpo. Fox will play for the USA Stripes team. Miami’s Norman Powell, who has ties to Jamaica, will move over from the USA Stripes team to fill Antetokounmpo’s spot on the Team World roster.

Antetokounmpo will still go forward with his plans to help coach in the All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday. The Bucks also said he will cheer on his Team World teammates on Sunday.

Antetokounmpo is coaching one of the All-Star Celebrity Game teams along with his brothers Thanasis and Alex as well as Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts.

Antetokounmpo had been selected last month as an All-Star Game starter for the 10th consecutive season. The 31-year-old forward is averaging 28 points, 10 rebounds and 5.6 assists in 30 games.

