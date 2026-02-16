Celtics star Jaylen Brown disputes Beverly Hills’ claims it shut down event he hosted

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown disputed the City of Beverly Hills’ claims after an event he hosted on the eve of the NBA All-Star Game was shut down because the city said it lacked a permit.

“I’m offended by Beverly Hills, by the statement they put out, like we applied for something and didn’t get it, and we did it anyway (and) we were insubordinate,” Brown told ESPN after the game Sunday. “I know how to follow the rules. I’m smart enough to follow the guidelines.”

Hours earlier, Beverly Hills released a statement to The Boston Globe, saying it rejected a permit. The event promoting Brown’s performance brand, 741, was held at Oakley founder Jim Jannard’s home. Brown has a sponsorship deal with Oakley.

“An event permit had been applied for and denied by the City due to previous violations associated with events at the address,” the statement said. “Despite the fact that the permit was denied, organizers still chose to proceed with inviting hundreds of guests knowing that it was not allowed to occur. BHPD responded and shut down the unpermitted event.”

Brown countered to ESPN, saying: “That was not true. We didn’t need a permit because the owner of the house, that was his space. We were family friends. He opened up the festivities to us so we didn’t have to. We never applied for one.”

