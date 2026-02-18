Cleveland plays Brooklyn, looks for 6th straight win

Brooklyn Nets (15-38, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (34-21, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -15.5; over/under is 229.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland seeks to build upon its five-game win streak with a victory against Brooklyn.

The Cavaliers are 20-13 in Eastern Conference games. Cleveland ranks fifth in the league averaging 14.7 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 35.8% from deep. Donovan Mitchell leads the team averaging 3.6 makes while shooting 37.6% from 3-point range.

The Nets are 11-22 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brooklyn is 5-24 against opponents with a winning record.

The Cavaliers average 14.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 12.4 per game the Nets allow. The Cavaliers average 107.7 points per game, 8.2 fewer points than the 115.9 the Cavaliers give up.

The two teams match up for the second time this season. The Cavaliers defeated the Nets 131-124 in their last matchup on Oct. 24. Mitchell led the Cavaliers with 35 points, and Michael Porter Jr. led the Nets with 31 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is averaging 29 points, 5.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Cavaliers. Jarrett Allen is averaging 18.3 points and 9.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Porter is averaging 25 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Nets. Day’Ron Sharpe is averaging 11.3 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 9-1, averaging 124.1 points, 43.1 rebounds, 29.5 assists, 10.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.4 points per game.

Nets: 3-7, averaging 104.7 points, 43.3 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.4 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Max Strus: out (foot), Evan Mobley: out (calf), Dean Wade: day to day (ankle).

Nets: Noah Clowney: day to day (ankle), Nic Claxton: day to day (hip), Michael Porter Jr.: day to day (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press