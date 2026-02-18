Jokic and the Nuggets visit conference foe Los Angeles

Denver Nuggets (35-20, third in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (26-28, 10th in the Western Conference)

Inglewood, California; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nuggets -4.5; over/under is 225.5

BOTTOM LINE: Denver faces Los Angeles in Western Conference action Thursday.

The Clippers are 16-16 in Western Conference games. Los Angeles has a 13-20 record against opponents over .500.

The Nuggets are 20-9 against Western Conference opponents. Denver currently has the NBA’s top offense with 120.4 points while shooting 49.5%.

The Clippers’ 12.7 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 13.3 per game the Nuggets allow. The Nuggets average 8.1 more points per game (120.4) than the Clippers allow their opponents to score (112.3).

The teams play for the third time this season. The Nuggets won the last matchup 122-109 on Jan. 31. Nikola Jokic scored 31 points to help lead the Nuggets to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kawhi Leonard is averaging 27.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.1 steals for the Clippers. John Collins is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

Jamal Murray is averaging 25.7 points and 7.6 assists for the Nuggets. Jokic is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 6-4, averaging 110.0 points, 41.4 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.0 points per game.

Nuggets: 5-5, averaging 117.2 points, 44.6 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.5 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Bradley Beal: out for season (hip), Darius Garland: out (toe).

Nuggets: Spencer Jones: day to day (concussion), Tamar Bates: out (foot), Aaron Gordon: out (hamstring), Jalen Pickett: day to day (knee), Peyton Watson: out (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press