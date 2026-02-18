Golden State and Boston to meet for out-of-conference game

Boston Celtics (35-19, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (29-26, eighth in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Celtics -3.5; over/under is 217.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boston travels to Golden State for a non-conference matchup.

The Warriors are 18-10 on their home court. Golden State is sixth in the Western Conference at limiting opponent scoring, allowing just 113.7 points while holding opponents to 47.2% shooting.

The Celtics are 17-10 in road games. Boston ranks last in the Eastern Conference recording just 23.9 assists per game led by Derrick White averaging 5.6.

The Warriors average 16.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 14.0 per game the Celtics give up. The Celtics are shooting 46.7% from the field, 0.5% lower than the 47.2% the Warriors’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandin Podziemski is averaging 12 points and 3.5 assists for the Warriors. Moses Moody is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

Nikola Vucevic is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 9.0 rebounds for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown is averaging 21.6 points and 6.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 4-6, averaging 109.4 points, 40.4 rebounds, 29.4 assists, 12.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.5 points per game.

Celtics: 7-3, averaging 107.3 points, 47.2 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.2 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Jimmy Butler III: out for season (knee), Kristaps Porzingis: out (achilles), LJ Cryer: day to day (hamstring), Will Richard: day to day (knee), Stephen Curry: out (knee), Seth Curry: out (back).

Celtics: Jayson Tatum: out (achilles).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press