Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
36.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Kyrie Irving won’t play this season for the Mavericks as he continues recovery from knee injury

By AP News
Timberwolves Mavericks Basketball

Timberwolves Mavericks Basketball

Photo Icon View Photo

DALLAS (AP) — Kyrie Irving won’t play this season as the star guard for the Dallas Mavericks continues his recovery from a knee injury sustained almost a year ago.

The nine-time All-Star and the team made the announcement Wednesday, two days before the Mavericks return from the All-Star break. Dallas is on a nine-game losing streak, its longest in 28 years, and out of playoff contention.

“This decision wasn’t easy, but it’s the right one,” Irving said in a statement released by the team. “I am grateful for the Mavericks organization, my teammates and our fans for their continued support throughout the process. I am looking forward to coming back stronger next season. The belief and drive I have inside only grows.”

Irving tore the ACL in his left knee on March 3. This will be the first time in his 15-year career that he has missed an entire season.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.