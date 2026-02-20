Cavaliers extend win streak to 6 with 112-84 rout of Nets

CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 17 points, James Harden added 16 and the Cleveland Cavaliers routed the Brooklyn Nets 112-84 on Thursday night to extend their winning streak to a season-high six games.

The Cavaliers have also won five straight at home and 11 of their last 12 overall. It was the second straight game and sixth time this season they haven’t trailed in a game.

It was the start of five games in seven days for Cleveland. With a 102-67 lead at the end of the third quarter, coach Kenny Atkinson rested his starters for the final 12 minutes.

Michael Porter Jr. had 14 points and Ochai Agbaji 13 for Brooklyn, which is 5-20 since Dec. 29.

Harden and Mitchell were in sync early. Harden got a steal off a bad pass by Brooklyn’s Noah Clowney and started a fast break. He lobbed a pass to Mitchell for an alley-oop that gave the Cavaliers a 14-3 lead.

Harden made his first six from the field, including three 3-pointers. He also had nine assists and five rebounds. Mitchell was 7 of 12 from the field.

Cleveland was up by 18 points at the end of the first quarter. Jarrett Allen scored 10 of his 15 points in the first 12 minutes.

The Cavaliers shot a season-best 64.2% from the field in the first half (27 of 42) and had a 70-48 advantage at halftime.

Cleveland’s largest lead of the game and the season was 43 points (102-59) late in the third quarter.

Evan Mobley and Dean Wade returned to the Cleveland lineup. Mobley, the reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year, missed seven games due to a left calf strain and scored 10 points with nine rebounds. Wade had 10 points, including three 3-pointers, after being sidelined for three games due to a sprained left ankle.

Up next

Nets: At Oklahoma City on Friday night.

Cavaliers: At Charlotte on Friday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer