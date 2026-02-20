Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Flurries
Sponsored By:

Warriors’ Stephen Curry to be re-evaluated in 10 days after 2nd MRI on knee

By AP News
Pistons Warriors Basketball

Pistons Warriors Basketball

Photo Icon View Photos

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Golden State star Stephen Curry had a second MRI on his troublesome right knee that revealed no structural damage, although the two-time NBA MVP is expected to miss at least another five games before being re-evaluated.

The 37-year-old guard last played Jan. 30. He has been diagnosed with patella-femoral pain syndrome/bone bruising, otherwise referred to as runner’s knee.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Curry will be re-evaluated in 10 days.

“It’s just lingering soreness,” Kerr said Thursday before a game against Boston. “We were hoping, obviously, that he’d be ready for tonight after getting the All-Star break but wasn’t the case. He just needs more time.”

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.