Raptors return from the All-Star break to beat the Bulls 110-101

By AP News
Raptors Bulls Basketball

CHICAGO (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 31 points and the Toronto Raptors returned from the All-Star break to beat the Chicago Bulls 110-101 on Thursday night.

With Chicago coach Billy Donovan away following his father’s death Saturday, assistant coach Wes Unseld Jr. directed the Bulls. Chicago has lost seven straight, also falling to the Raptors two weeks ago in Toronto.

Fifth in East, Toronto won for the eighth time in 12 games to improve to 33-23. Ingram also had eight rebounds and six assists. Scottie Barnes, Immanuel Quickley and Ja’Kobe Walter each had 14 points, and RJ Barrett added 13.

After Anfernee Simons hit a 3-pointer to cap a 7-0 run and pull Chicago to 103-101 with 2:12 left, Collin Murray-Boyles had a three-point play with 1:18 remaining and Ingram hit a 17-footer with 36 seconds to go to make it 108-101.

Simons led Chicago with 20 points in his fifth game since coming over from Boston in a trade. Isaac Okoro added 16.

Bulls guards Josh Giddey and Tre Jones returned from hamstring injuries, with each playing about 21 1/2 minutes. Giddey had five points and five assists, and Jones finished with 12 points and six assists.

Chicago opened a seven-game homestand. The Bulls are 11th in the East at 24-32.

Raptors: At Milwaukee on Sunday.

Bulls: Host Detroit on Saturday night.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

