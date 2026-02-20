Johnson and the Hawks host conference foe Miami

Miami Heat (29-27, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (27-30, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Heat -3.5; over/under is 242.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Atlanta and Miami square off on Friday.

The Hawks are 14-20 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta ranks second in the league with 18.1 fast break points per game led by Jalen Johnson averaging 4.3.

The Heat are 4-5 against opponents in the Southeast Division. Miami is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 17.8 fast break points per game led by Norman Powell averaging 3.6.

The Hawks are shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 45.8% the Heat allow to opponents. The Heat average 119.6 points per game, 1.2 more than the 118.4 the Hawks allow to opponents.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Hawks won 127-115 in the last matchup on Feb. 4. Johnson led the Hawks with 29 points, and Jaime Jaquez Jr. led the Heat with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is scoring 23.5 points per game with 10.6 rebounds and 8.1 assists for the Hawks. CJ McCollum is averaging 20.1 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 47.4% over the past 10 games.

Jaquez is averaging 15.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Heat. Bam Adebayo is averaging 20.8 points and 10.5 rebounds while shooting 42.1% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 116.6 points, 43.5 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.0 points per game.

Heat: 5-5, averaging 118.0 points, 51.1 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.6 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Jonathan Kuminga: out (knee).

Heat: Keshad Johnson: day to day (calf), Tyler Herro: day to day (ribs), Norman Powell: day to day (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press