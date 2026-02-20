Houston takes road win streak into matchup with New York

Houston Rockets (34-20, third in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (35-21, third in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston visits New York looking to continue its five-game road winning streak.

The Knicks have gone 21-8 at home. New York is seventh in the NBA allowing only 112.1 points per game while holding opponents to 46.0% shooting.

The Rockets are 16-13 on the road. Houston is 14-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.3 turnovers per game.

The Knicks are shooting 47.2% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 45.7% the Rockets allow to opponents. The Rockets are shooting 47.2% from the field, 1.2% higher than the 46.0% the Knicks’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Brunson is averaging 27.1 points and 6.1 assists for the Knicks. Mikal Bridges is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

Alperen Sengun is averaging 20.5 points, 9.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Rockets. Kevin Durant is averaging 21.6 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 49.0% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 7-3, averaging 119.8 points, 45.7 rebounds, 29.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.6 points per game.

Rockets: 6-4, averaging 104.5 points, 46.1 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 10.1 steals and 7.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.8 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: Miles McBride: out (ankle).

Rockets: Fred VanVleet: out for season (acl), Steven Adams: out for season (ankle).

