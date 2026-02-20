Cleveland plays Charlotte on 6-game win streak

Cleveland Cavaliers (35-21, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (26-30, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -5.5; over/under is 233.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland will attempt to prolong its six-game win streak with a victory over Charlotte.

The Hornets are 16-20 against Eastern Conference opponents. Charlotte has a 16-14 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Cavaliers are 21-13 against conference opponents. Cleveland is 2-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hornets average 15.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 13.9 per game the Cavaliers give up. The Cavaliers average 6.2 more points per game (119.8) than the Hornets allow (113.6).

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Cavaliers won the last meeting 94-87 on Jan. 22, with Donovan Mitchell scoring 24 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: LaMelo Ball is shooting 40.0% and averaging 19.1 points for the Hornets. Brandon Miller is averaging 22.0 points over the last 10 games.

Mitchell is averaging 28.8 points, 5.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Cavaliers. Sam Merrill is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 8-2, averaging 112.8 points, 48.1 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.2 points per game.

Cavaliers: 9-1, averaging 123.0 points, 43.9 rebounds, 29.9 assists, 10.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.0 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: Coby White: out (calf), Liam McNeeley: out (ankle).

Cavaliers: Nae’Qwan Tomlin: out (calf), Max Strus: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press