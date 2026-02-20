Brooklyn visits Oklahoma City on 3-game road skid

Brooklyn Nets (15-39, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (42-14, first in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thunder -16.5; over/under is 211.5

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn will attempt to stop its three-game road slide when the Nets face Oklahoma City.

The Thunder have gone 22-7 at home. Oklahoma City is seventh in the Western Conference with 25.5 assists per game led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averaging 6.4.

The Nets are 7-20 in road games. Brooklyn is the worst team in the Eastern Conference scoring 43.2 points per game in the paint.

The Thunder average 13.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 12.4 per game the Nets give up. The Nets average 107.2 points per game, 0.8 fewer than the 108.0 the Thunder give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cason Wallace is averaging 8.1 points and two steals for the Thunder. Isaiah Joe is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

Noah Clowney is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Nets. Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 14.1 points and 3.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 5-5, averaging 112.5 points, 43.4 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.1 points per game.

Nets: 3-7, averaging 104.2 points, 43.3 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.0 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Ajay Mitchell: out (abdomen), Branden Carlson: day to day (back), Jalen Williams: out (hamstring), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: out (abdomen), Thomas Sorber: out for season (knee), Isaiah Hartenstein: day to day (rest).

Nets: Nic Claxton: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press