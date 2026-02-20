Spurs play the Kings on 6-game win streak

Sacramento Kings (12-45, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (38-16, second in the Western Conference)

Austin, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio is looking to prolong its six-game win streak with a victory over Sacramento.

The Spurs are 25-13 against Western Conference opponents. San Antonio ranks seventh in the league with 16.5 fast break points per game led by Stephon Castle averaging 2.9.

The Kings are 8-29 in Western Conference play. Sacramento is the worst team in the Western Conference scoring averaging 109.9 points per game while shooting 46.1%.

The Spurs are shooting 47.8% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 49.4% the Kings allow to opponents. The Kings average 109.9 points per game, 1.9 fewer than the 111.8 the Spurs give up to opponents.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Spurs won 123-110 in the last matchup on Nov. 16.

TOP PERFORMERS: Victor Wembanyama is averaging 24.4 points, 11.1 rebounds and 2.7 blocks for the Spurs. De’Aaron Fox is averaging 13.7 points and 6.8 assists over the last 10 games.

Maxime Raynaud is shooting 55.5% and averaging 10.0 points for the Kings. Nique Clifford is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 7-2, averaging 119.6 points, 48.0 rebounds, 29.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.6 points per game.

Kings: 0-10, averaging 104.6 points, 44.4 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.1 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: David Jones Garcia: out for season (ankle), Lindy Waters III: out (knee), Mason Plumlee: out (not injury related).

Kings: Domantas Sabonis: out for season (back), Dylan Cardwell: out (ankle), De’Andre Hunter: out (eye), Zach LaVine: out for season (finger).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press