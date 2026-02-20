Detroit plays Chicago following Cunningham’s 42-point performance

Detroit Pistons (41-13, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (24-32, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit plays the Chicago Bulls after Cade Cunningham scored 42 points in the Pistons’ 126-111 victory against the New York Knicks.

The Bulls have gone 3-9 against division opponents. Chicago ranks third in the Eastern Conference with 29.1 assists per game led by Collin Sexton averaging 3.6.

The Pistons are 8-3 in division play. Detroit leads the Eastern Conference with 56.9 points per game in the paint led by Jalen Duren averaging 13.3.

The Bulls average 14.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 12.5 per game the Pistons give up. The Pistons average 117.4 points per game, 3.0 fewer than the 120.4 the Bulls allow.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. In the last meeting on Jan. 8 the Pistons won 108-93 led by 31 points from Isaiah Stewart, while Matas Buzelis scored 20 points for the Bulls.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Giddey is averaging 18.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 8.7 assists for the Bulls. Buzelis is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

Duncan Robinson is scoring 12.2 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Pistons. Cunningham is averaging 26.8 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 1-9, averaging 110.2 points, 42.6 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.8 points per game.

Pistons: 8-2, averaging 117.4 points, 44.0 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 10.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.9 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Noa Essengue: out for season (shoulder), Zach Collins: out (toe).

Pistons: Isaac Jones: out (coach decision).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press