Portland puts home win streak on the line against Denver

Denver Nuggets (35-21, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (27-29, 10th in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nuggets -2.5; over/under is 238.5

BOTTOM LINE: Portland hosts Denver trying to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Trail Blazers are 21-16 in Western Conference games. Portland ranks second in the NBA with 14.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Donovan Clingan averaging 4.7 offensive boards.

The Nuggets are 20-10 in Western Conference play. Denver is 6-9 in one-possession games.

The Trail Blazers average 116.3 points per game, equal to what the Nuggets give up. The Nuggets are shooting 49.4% from the field, 1.9% higher than the 47.5% the Trail Blazers’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Trail Blazers won the last matchup 109-107 on Nov. 1. Deni Avdija scored 23 points to help lead the Trail Blazers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Avdija is averaging 25.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.6 assists for the Trail Blazers. Jerami Grant is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games.

Jamal Murray is averaging 25.6 points and 7.6 assists for the Nuggets. Nikola Jokic is averaging 19.3 points and 10.8 rebounds while shooting 49.2% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 4-6, averaging 117.4 points, 49.3 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.4 points per game.

Nuggets: 4-6, averaging 118.4 points, 44.4 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.0 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Matisse Thybulle: out (knee), Robert Williams III: day to day (knee), Shaedon Sharpe: out (calf), Kris Murray: day to day (back), Damian Lillard: out for season (achilles).

Nuggets: Tamar Bates: out (foot), Aaron Gordon: out (hamstring), Peyton Watson: out (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press