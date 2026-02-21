Olivier Maxence Prosper scores 23, GG Jackson adds 20 as the Grizzlies defeat Jazz 123-114

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Olivier-Maxence Prosper scored 23 points, GG Jackson added 20, and the Memphis Grizzlies put together a second-half rally to beat the Utah Jazz 123-114 on Friday night.

The Grizzlies trailed by 14 in the first half, but a strong third quarter led to a 21-6 run and a 10-point Memphis advantage early in the fourth. The lead reached 16 on Jackson’s 3-pointer with 4:31 left.

Eight of the nine Grizzlies who played reached double figures as Memphis snapped a four-game losing streak.

Isaiah Collier led the Jazz with 24 points, while Kyle Filipowski and Ace Bailey finished with 20 points each.

The game featured two teams fighting their way to the bottom tier in the Western Conference. The Grizzlies started the night 11th in the conference, while the Jazz were 13th. And the NBA fined Utah $500,000 earlier this month for sitting key players in the fourth quarter of games against Orlando and Miami.

Meanwhile, any success by the Grizzlies would have to come from the depths of their bench. Nine players were absent against Utah with various ailments or injuries.

That left a skeleton crew to face a depleted Utah roster. Players such as Keyonte George, Jusuf Nurkic and Jaren Jackson Jr. — acquired from the Grizzlies at the trade deadline — were dealing with injuries.

Lauri Markkanen, Utah’s leading scorer, was a late scratch due to illness.

The Grizzlies recognized Jackson with a video tribute at the end of the first quarter. Vince Williams Jr. and John Konchar, also in the trade with the Jazz, were honored in a timeout before halftime.

Utah carried a 67-55 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Up next:

Jazz: Visit Houston on Monday night.

Grizzlies: Visit Miami to face the Heat on Saturday.

By CLAY BAILEY

Associated Press