Dallas faces Indiana on 10-game losing streak

Dallas Mavericks (19-36, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (15-42, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas heads into the matchup with Indiana as losers of 10 in a row.

The Pacers are 10-18 in home games. Indiana is 4-24 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Mavericks are 5-20 on the road. Dallas allows 117.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.6 points per game.

The Pacers average 111.2 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than the 117.5 the Mavericks give up. The Mavericks are shooting 47.0% from the field, 1.4% lower than the 48.4% the Pacers’ opponents have shot this season.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Mavericks defeated the Pacers 107-105 in their last matchup on Oct. 30. Brandon Williams led the Mavericks with 20 points, and Pascal Siakam led the Pacers with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarace Walker is shooting 39.9% and averaging 10.7 points for the Pacers. Jay Huff is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Naji Marshall is averaging 15.1 points for the Mavericks. Max Christie is averaging 12.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 4-6, averaging 115.6 points, 41.7 rebounds, 29.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.7 points per game.

Mavericks: 0-10, averaging 111.7 points, 43.7 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.7 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Aaron Nesmith: out (ankle), Obi Toppin: out (foot), Johnny Furphy: out for season (knee), Andrew Nembhard: out (back), Ivica Zubac: out (ankle), Pascal Siakam: out (personal), Tyrese Haliburton: out for season (achilles).

Mavericks: Dereck Lively II: out for season (foot), Kyrie Irving: out for season (knee), Cooper Flagg: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press