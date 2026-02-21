Charlotte takes road win streak into matchup with Washington

Charlotte Hornets (26-31, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (16-39, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte will try to keep its six-game road win streak alive when the Hornets take on Washington.

The Wizards are 2-6 against division opponents. Washington allows the most points in the Eastern Conference, giving up 122.7 points and is allowing opponents to shoot 47.7%.

The Hornets are 8-4 against the rest of their division. Charlotte ranks third in the Eastern Conference shooting 37.2% from 3-point range.

The Wizards are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 47.4% the Hornets allow to opponents. The Hornets average 15.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 14.0 per game the Wizards give up.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Hornets won the last meeting 119-115 on Jan. 24. Brandon Miller scored 21 points to help lead the Hornets to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bub Carrington is averaging 10.1 points and 4.6 assists for the Wizards. Will Riley is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kon Knueppel is averaging 19.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Hornets. Miller is averaging 20.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 5-5, averaging 113.3 points, 42.9 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 9.7 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.2 points per game.

Hornets: 7-3, averaging 111.1 points, 47.3 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.7 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Anthony Davis: out for season (finger), Justin Champagnie: day to day (knee), Kyshawn George: out (toe), Tristan Vukcevic: day to day (hand contusion), Cam Whitmore: out for season (shoulder), D’Angelo Russell: out (not injury related), Alex Sarr: out (hamstring), Trae Young: out (knee).

Hornets: Coby White: out (calf), Grant Williams: out (rest), Liam McNeeley: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press