Memphis plays Miami on 4-game road slide

Memphis Grizzlies (21-33, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (29-27, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Heat -9.5; over/under is 238

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hits the road against Miami looking to stop its four-game road losing streak.

The Heat have gone 16-11 at home. Miami is second in the Eastern Conference with 54.4 points per game in the paint led by Jaime Jaquez Jr. averaging 10.3.

The Grizzlies are 9-18 on the road. Memphis ranks ninth in the NBA with 45.0 rebounds per game. Santi Aldama leads the Grizzlies with 6.7.

The Heat average 119.7 points per game, 2.3 more points than the 117.4 the Grizzlies give up. The Grizzlies average 13.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than the Heat give up.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Heat defeated the Grizzlies 146-114 in their last meeting on Oct. 25. Bam Adebayo led the Heat with 24 points, and Cedric Coward led the Grizzlies with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adebayo is averaging 18.4 points and 9.9 rebounds for the Heat. Andrew Wiggins is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Walter Clayton Jr. is scoring 6.9 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Grizzlies. GG Jackson is averaging 13.7 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 4-5, averaging 119.7 points, 51.0 rebounds, 28.8 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.1 points per game.

Grizzlies: 3-7, averaging 116.5 points, 39.1 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 11.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.7 points.

INJURIES: Heat: None listed.

Grizzlies: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: out for season (finger), Scotty Pippen Jr.: out (toe), Ty Jerome: out (calf), Ja Morant: out (elbow), Zach Edey: out (ankle), Cedric Coward: out (knee), Santi Aldama: out (knee), Brandon Clarke: out (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press