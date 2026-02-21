Brooklyn takes on Atlanta, aims to end 3-game skid

Brooklyn Nets (15-40, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (27-31, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn enters the matchup against Atlanta after losing three straight games.

The Hawks are 14-21 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta is third in the Eastern Conference with 18.0 fast break points per game led by Jalen Johnson averaging 4.3.

The Nets have gone 11-23 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brooklyn is 4-12 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.9 turnovers per game.

The Hawks are shooting 47.0% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 49.2% the Nets allow to opponents. The Hawks average 106.8 points per game, 11.8 fewer points than the 118.6 the Hawks give up.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Hawks won 117-112 in the last matchup on Oct. 29.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is averaging 23.3 points, 10.7 rebounds and 8.2 assists for the Hawks. CJ McCollum is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Michael Porter Jr. is scoring 24.7 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Nets. Egor Demin is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 113.1 points, 43.5 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.2 points per game.

Nets: 3-7, averaging 102.6 points, 43.8 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.9 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Jonathan Kuminga: out (knee).

Nets: Ziaire Williams: out (personal), Nic Claxton: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press