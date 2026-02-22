Sacramento visits Memphis, looks to break road slide

Sacramento Kings (12-46, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (21-34, 11th in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento will try to stop its 16-game road skid when the Kings play Memphis.

The Grizzlies are 17-21 in conference games. Memphis is third in the Western Conference with 28.7 assists per game led by Cam Spencer averaging 5.7.

The Kings are 8-30 in Western Conference play. Sacramento has a 10-31 record against opponents over .500.

The Grizzlies are shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points lower than the 49.5% the Kings allow to opponents. The Kings average 10.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.0 fewer made shots on average than the 14.3 per game the Grizzlies give up.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Grizzlies won the last matchup 129-125 on Feb. 5, with Ty Jerome scoring 28 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer is averaging 11.4 points and 5.7 assists for the Grizzlies. GG Jackson is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

DeMar DeRozan is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Kings. Malik Monk is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 3-7, averaging 118.8 points, 39.7 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 11.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.1 points per game.

Kings: 0-10, averaging 108.1 points, 43.5 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.7 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: out for season (finger), Ja Morant: out (elbow), Zach Edey: out (ankle), Cedric Coward: out (knee), Santi Aldama: out (knee), Kyle Anderson: out (knee), Brandon Clarke: out (calf).

Kings: Domantas Sabonis: out for season (back), Dylan Cardwell: out (ankle), De’Andre Hunter: out for season (eye), Zach LaVine: out for season (finger).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press