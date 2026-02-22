Phoenix hosts Portland after overtime win against Orlando

Portland Trail Blazers (27-30, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (33-24, seventh in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trail Blazers -3.5; over/under is 223.5

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix hosts the Portland Trail Blazers after the Suns took down the Orlando Magic 113-110 in overtime.

The Suns have gone 22-17 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix scores 113.3 points while outscoring opponents by 1.3 points per game.

The Trail Blazers are 21-17 against Western Conference opponents. Portland is 12-14 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Suns average 14.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 13.2 per game the Trail Blazers give up. The Trail Blazers average 14.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 12.2 per game the Suns allow.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Suns won 130-125 in the last matchup on Feb. 4. Collin Gillespie led the Suns with 30 points, and Jerami Grant led the Trail Blazers with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gillespie is averaging 13.3 points and 4.8 assists for the Suns. Royce O’Neale is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Deni Avdija is averaging 25 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists for the Trail Blazers. Grant is averaging 16 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 5-5, averaging 109.9 points, 45.0 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.9 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 4-6, averaging 118.3 points, 48.3 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 125.9 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Cole Anthony: out (not injury related), Jordan Goodwin: day to day (calf), Devin Booker: out (hip), Dillon Brooks: out (hand), Haywood Highsmith: out (knee).

Trail Blazers: Deni Avdija: day to day (back), Shaedon Sharpe: out (calf), Damian Lillard: out for season (achilles).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press