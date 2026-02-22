Minnesota plays Philadelphia after Edwards’ 40-point game

Philadelphia 76ers (30-26, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (35-22, sixth in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Timberwolves -8.5; over/under is 237.5

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts the Philadelphia 76ers after Anthony Edwards scored 40 points in the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 122-111 victory over the Dallas Mavericks.

The Timberwolves have gone 20-10 at home. Minnesota is fourth in the Western Conference with 16.0 fast break points per game led by Ayo Dosunmu averaging 3.6.

The 76ers are 15-11 on the road. Philadelphia ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference shooting 35.3% from 3-point range.

The Timberwolves are shooting 48.3% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 47.1% the 76ers allow to opponents. The 76ers average 115.9 points per game, 1.2 more than the 114.7 the Timberwolves give up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Naz Reid is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Timberwolves. Edwards is averaging 29.0 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Tyrese Maxey is averaging 28.9 points, 6.7 assists and two steals for the 76ers. Kelly Oubre Jr. is averaging 14.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 7-3, averaging 123.2 points, 44.5 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 9.7 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.3 points per game.

76ers: 5-5, averaging 112.7 points, 41.5 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 9.0 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.0 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: None listed.

76ers: Joel Embiid: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press