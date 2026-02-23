Skip to main content
Randle, Timberwolves take on the Trail Blazers

By AP News

Minnesota Timberwolves (35-23, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (28-30, ninth in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota plays Portland in Western Conference action Tuesday.

The Trail Blazers are 22-17 in Western Conference games. Portland gives up 118.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.5 points per game.

The Timberwolves are 20-17 in Western Conference play. Minnesota has a 4-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Trail Blazers average 14.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 12.7 per game the Timberwolves give up. The Timberwolves are shooting 48.3% from the field, 0.8% higher than the 47.5% the Trail Blazers’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams square off for the third time this season. In the last meeting on Feb. 12 the Timberwolves won 133-109 led by 41 points from Julius Randle, while Jrue Holiday scored 23 points for the Trail Blazers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deni Avdija is scoring 24.4 points per game with 7.0 rebounds and 6.6 assists for the Trail Blazers. Jerami Grant is averaging 17.7 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 49.6% over the last 10 games.

Randle is averaging 22.1 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 5-5, averaging 116.4 points, 46.1 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.1 points per game.

Timberwolves: 6-4, averaging 122.2 points, 44.2 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 8.9 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.3 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Shaedon Sharpe: out (calf), Damian Lillard: out for season (achilles).

Timberwolves: Naz Reid: out (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

