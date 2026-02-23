Charlotte puts road win streak on the line against Chicago

Charlotte Hornets (27-31, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (24-34, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte visits Chicago looking to extend its seven-game road winning streak.

The Bulls are 16-25 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago is second in the Eastern Conference with 34.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Josh Giddey averaging 7.0.

The Hornets are 17-21 in Eastern Conference play. Charlotte averages 14.9 turnovers per game and is 6-8 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The Bulls score 116.1 points per game, 2.4 more points than the 113.7 the Hornets give up. The Hornets are shooting 45.9% from the field, 1.9% lower than the 47.8% the Bulls’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Hornets won the last matchup 112-99 on Jan. 4, with Miles Bridges scoring 26 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giddey is shooting 45.7% and averaging 18.1 points for the Bulls. Matas Buzelis is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

Kon Knueppel is averaging 19.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Hornets. LaMelo Ball is averaging 21.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.5 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 1-9, averaging 108.8 points, 42.1 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.0 points per game.

Hornets: 7-3, averaging 112.8 points, 48.3 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.2 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Anfernee Simons: out (wrist), Noa Essengue: out for season (shoulder), Jaden Ivey: out (knee), Zach Collins: out for season (toe).

Hornets: Coby White: out (calf), Liam McNeeley: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press