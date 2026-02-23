Celtics play the Suns, look for 4th straight win

Boston Celtics (37-19, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (33-25, seventh in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Celtics -6.5; over/under is 209.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boston will try to continue its three-game win streak with a victory over Phoenix.

The Suns are 19-11 on their home court. Phoenix ranks third in the NBA with 13.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Mark Williams averaging 3.1 offensive boards.

The Celtics have gone 19-10 away from home. Boston is eighth in the league with 45.6 rebounds per game led by Nikola Vucevic averaging 8.9.

The Suns are shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 44.3% the Celtics allow to opponents. The Celtics are shooting 46.8% from the field, 0.2% lower than the 47.0% the Suns’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is shooting 64.2% and averaging 11.9 points for the Suns. Collin Gillespie is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

Jaylen Brown is averaging 29.2 points, seven rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Celtics. Payton Pritchard is averaging 21.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 4-6, averaging 106.2 points, 44.4 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.5 points per game.

Celtics: 8-2, averaging 109.2 points, 49.7 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 99.3 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Grayson Allen: out (knee), Cole Anthony: out (not injury related), Jordan Goodwin: out (calf), Devin Booker: out (hip), Dillon Brooks: out (hand), Haywood Highsmith: out (knee).

Celtics: Jayson Tatum: out (achilles).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press