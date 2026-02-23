Nets take on the Mavericks on 4-game losing streak

Dallas Mavericks (20-36, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (15-41, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn enters the matchup with Dallas after losing four in a row.

The Nets are 8-19 in home games. Brooklyn has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

The Mavericks are 6-20 on the road. Dallas gives up 117.7 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.4 points per game.

The Nets average 106.8 points per game, 10.9 fewer points than the 117.7 the Mavericks give up. The Mavericks average 10.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 12.4 per game the Nets allow.

The teams meet for the third time this season. In the last matchup on Jan. 13 the Mavericks won 113-105 led by 27 points from Cooper Flagg, while Michael Porter Jr. scored 28 points for the Nets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nic Claxton is shooting 58.9% and averaging 12.6 points for the Nets. Nolan Traore is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

Naji Marshall is averaging 15.1 points for the Mavericks. Klay Thompson is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 3-7, averaging 102.7 points, 42.3 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.7 points per game.

Mavericks: 1-9, averaging 114.1 points, 43.9 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.1 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Ziaire Williams: out (personal).

Mavericks: Dereck Lively II: out for season (foot), Kyrie Irving: out for season (knee), Cooper Flagg: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press