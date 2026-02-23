Pacers face the 76ers on 3-game losing streak

Philadelphia 76ers (31-26, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (15-43, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana looks to end its three-game slide when the Pacers play Philadelphia.

The Pacers are 11-28 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana is 6-5 in one-possession games.

The 76ers are 19-19 in conference games. Philadelphia has a 6-8 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Pacers are shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 47.1% the 76ers allow to opponents. The 76ers average 12.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 11.4 per game the Pacers give up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The 76ers won 113-104 in the last matchup on Jan. 20. Joel Embiid led the 76ers with 30 points, and Andrew Nembhard led the Pacers with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pascal Siakam is averaging 23.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Pacers. Jarace Walker is averaging 14.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists over the last 10 games.

VJ Edgecombe is averaging 15.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, four assists and 1.5 steals for the 76ers. Tyrese Maxey is averaging 27.2 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 44.1% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 3-7, averaging 117.3 points, 41.3 rebounds, 29.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.1 points per game.

76ers: 5-5, averaging 114.9 points, 43.0 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 9.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.7 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Aaron Nesmith: out (ankle), Obi Toppin: out (foot), Johnny Furphy: out for season (knee), Ivica Zubac: out (ankle), Tyrese Haliburton: out for season (achilles), T.J. McConnell: out (hamstring).

76ers: Johni Broome: out (knee), Joel Embiid: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press