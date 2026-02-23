Washington heads to Atlanta for conference showdown

Washington Wizards (16-40, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (28-31, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta faces Washington in a matchup of Eastern Conference teams.

The Hawks are 5-6 against division opponents. Atlanta allows 118.3 points and has been outscored by 1.4 points per game.

The Wizards are 11-24 in conference play. Washington allows 122.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 10.3 points per game.

The Hawks average 116.9 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than the 122.8 the Wizards give up. The Wizards are shooting 45.9% from the field, 1.6% lower than the 47.5% the Hawks’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Hawks won 131-116 in the last matchup on Dec. 7. Jalen Johnson led the Hawks with 30 points, and Tristan Vukcevic led the Wizards with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is averaging 23.4 points, 10.8 rebounds and 8.1 assists for the Hawks. CJ McCollum is averaging 20.1 points over the last 10 games.

Kyshawn George is averaging 14.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Wizards. Will Riley is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 112.9 points, 44.9 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.0 points per game.

Wizards: 4-6, averaging 113.6 points, 40.5 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 9.5 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 125.2 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Jonathan Kuminga: out (knee).

Wizards: Anthony Davis: out for season (finger), Justin Champagnie: out (knee), Tristan Vukcevic: out (hand), Cam Whitmore: out for season (shoulder), D’Angelo Russell: out (not injury related), Alex Sarr: out (hamstring), Trae Young: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press