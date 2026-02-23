Los Angeles plays Orlando for out-of-conference contest

Orlando Magic (30-26, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (34-22, fifth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lakers -6.5; over/under is 227.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Orlando Magic visit the Los Angeles Lakers in non-conference action.

The Lakers are 16-11 in home games. Los Angeles is ninth in the Western Conference with 14.6 fast break points per game led by LeBron James averaging 5.6.

The Magic are 12-16 on the road. Orlando is 9-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Lakers average 115.7 points per game, 1.0 more point than the 114.7 the Magic give up. The Magic average 115.2 points per game, 0.9 fewer than the 116.1 the Lakers allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luka Doncic is averaging 32.8 points, 7.7 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Lakers. Rui Hachimura is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Desmond Bane is averaging 20.1 points and 4.1 assists for the Magic. Paolo Banchero is averaging 20.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 6-4, averaging 114.7 points, 39.2 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.8 points per game.

Magic: 6-4, averaging 114.1 points, 39.8 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 10.4 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.6 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Jaxson Hayes: day to day (ankle).

Magic: Franz Wagner: out (ankle), Jalen Suggs: out (back), Colin Castleton: out (thumb).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press