Smith scores 31 points and Thompson adds 20 as Rockets beat the Jazz 125-105

By AP News
Jazz Rockets Basketball

HOUSTON (AP) — Jabari Smith Jr. had 31 points and nine rebounds and Amen Thompson scored 20 points as the Houston Rockets beat the Utah Jazz 125-105 on Monday night.

Smith hit his first five shots and matched a career-high with 14 points in the first quarter. He converted 12 of 17 shots overall and made six 3-pointers.

Thompson shot 8 for 9 from the field and finished with seven rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Kevin Durant scored 18 points and added a season-high 12 assists. Reed Sheppard scored 15 points off the bench.

With the win, the Rockets (35-21) into third place in the Western Conference, behind Oklahoma City and San Antonio.

Despite nine turnovers, Houston used runs of 11-2 and 10-3 to help build a 38-22 lead after a quarter. The Rockets shot 67% from the field and hit eight shots from long distance.

The Jazz opened the second quarter on a 13-2 run before Houston responded with an 18-2 outburst over the next six minutes and took a 68-47 lead into halftime.

Houston pushed its lead to as many as 33 points in the second half and never led by fewer than 16.

The Rockets scored 29 fast-break points, one off their season-high, but committed a season-high 27 turnovers, leading to 34 points by the Jazz.

Lauri Markkanen’s 29 points led the Jazz (18-40), who have lost three in a row. Brice Sensabaugh scored 26 points off the bench on 10-for-15 shooting.

Jazz forward Vince Williams Jr. had to be helped to the locker room after suffering a left knee injury in the second quarter and did not return. Jazz coach Will Hardy said Williams will get an MRI.

Up next

Jazz: Host New Orleans Pelicans for games on Thursday and Saturday.

Rockets: Host the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA

BY ADAM SPOLANE
Associated Press

