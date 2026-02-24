Kings stop franchise-worst 16-game skid with first road win since December

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The losses had mounted. Sacramento had never suffered through a streak of futility this long.

For 16 games, the Kings went to the locker room facing the frustration of another setback. They had eclipsed the franchise’s worst losing streak of 14 games, set when the team played in Cincinnati and was known as the Royals.

The misery finally ended Monday night as the Kings, behind veterans Russell Westbrook and DeMar DeRozan, beat the injury-plagued Memphis Grizzlies 123-114.

“Obviously, you do not want that with your name,” Sacramento coach Doug Christie said of the losing streak. “But there are points in this where I’m really proud of how our guys continued to evolve.”

Said DeRozan: “Nobody wants to lose, especially the streak that we were on. I just felt good to get that monkey off your back.”

The Kings hadn’t won since beating visiting Washington 125-115 on Jan. 16. Sacramento’s previous road win was Dec. 6 at Miami, and its only road win against a Western Conference opponent this season was on Nov. 22 over Denver.

On Monday night, the Kings held on thanks to a strong fourth quarter from Westbrook and two-way player Daeqwon Plowden. Both scored 10 points in the period, totaling 20 of the Kings’ 24 points in the fourth. DeRozan and Plowden each finished with 19 points.

The last four losses in the streak were barely competitive, with the Kings falling by an average margin of 27 points. This time, they were able to withstand short bursts by the Grizzlies, and never let Memphis get closer than seven points in the final five minutes.

“We’ve had this opportunity to get through it many, many times,” Christie said. “Sometimes, it just keeps getting you, and then in your head you’re thinking: ‘When’s that moment going to come?’”

Players said there was no big celebration to go with the win. None were willing to say this would be a springboard for the rest of the season, but there was relief in the locker room.

“It gives us a good momentum,” said rookie center Maxime Raynaud, who finished with 10 points and 13 rebounds. “On top of that, it lifts the spirts up a little bit.

“I’m glad that we finally broke it, and hopefully we can start a winning streak the other way.”

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

By CLAY BAILEY

Associated Press