Durant, Rockets take on the Kings

Sacramento Kings (13-46, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (35-21, third in the Western Conference)

Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes Houston and Sacramento face off on Wednesday.

The Rockets have gone 20-16 against Western Conference opponents. Houston averages 114.5 points and has outscored opponents by 5.1 points per game.

The Kings are 9-30 in Western Conference play. Sacramento has a 5-29 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Rockets average 114.5 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 121.0 the Kings give up. The Kings are shooting 46.2% from the field, 0.6% higher than the 45.6% the Rockets’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Kings won the last matchup 111-98 on Jan. 12. DeMar DeRozan scored 22 points to help lead the Kings to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Durant is averaging 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Rockets. Jabari Smith Jr. is averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games.

Russell Westbrook is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Kings. Malik Monk is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 6-4, averaging 107.3 points, 45.3 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 9.6 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.4 points per game.

Kings: 1-9, averaging 109.3 points, 43.4 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.8 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Jae’Sean Tate: out (knee), Fred VanVleet: out for season (acl), Steven Adams: out for season (ankle).

Kings: Domantas Sabonis: out for season (back), Dylan Cardwell: out (ankle), De’Andre Hunter: out for season (eye), Zach LaVine: out for season (finger), Devin Carter: day to day (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press