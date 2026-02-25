Dejounte Murray returns to the NBA in triumph more than a year after a major injury

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Dejounte Murray converted a slashing layup fewer than 20 seconds into his first game in nearly 13 months.

He capped off his 13-point performance with another driving layup off the glass to give the New Orleans Pelicans a five-point lead with 1:04 to go in a 113-109 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night.

“I’ve been through a lot,” Murray said. “I keep my chest out, chin up, smiling. And I’m just ready to see where it goes from here.”

Murray’s playing time was limited to 25 minutes in his comeback from a ruptured right Achilles tendon, but Pelicans coach James Borrego made sure to save some of those minutes for closing time, or, in this case, winning time.

“He looked like his old self. He didn’t miss a beat,” Borrego said. “For that to be his first game, I felt him on both ends of the floor. … He was fantastic. Really proud of him and just happy for him to embrace this moment.”

Murray assisted on three baskets, grabbed a couple of rebounds and had a steal, but also committed five turnovers.

Zion Williamson, who scored a team-high 26 points, made note of Murray’s on-court communication and leadership.

“He has a way of just keeping everybody engaged, even when you get frustrated,” Williamson said.

When the game ended, Murray’s daughter ran onto the court and hugged her father. When Murray reached the locker room, “his teammates just shouted him out,” Borrego said.

The coach described it as “a massive celebration in there for him — the journey he’s been on, the year he had.”

Murray said his teammates’ celebration of him “was great, but I’m ready for the next game.”

The Pelicans have 23 games left this season. Murray left little doubt about the role he expects to play in all of them.

“I’m hungry,” Murray said. “I’m starving.”

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer