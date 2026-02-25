Golden State takes on Memphis for conference showdown

Golden State Warriors (30-28, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (21-35, 11th in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -3.5; over/under is 227.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cam Spencer and the Memphis Grizzlies host Brandin Podziemski and the Golden State Warriors.

The Grizzlies are 17-22 in conference games. Memphis allows 117.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.3 points per game.

The Warriors are 20-17 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State ranks sixth in the Western Conference shooting 36.1% from 3-point range.

The Grizzlies’ 13.4 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 12.5 per game the Warriors allow. The Warriors are shooting 46.1% from the field, 1.0% lower than the 47.1% the Grizzlies’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Warriors won the last meeting 114-113 on Feb. 10, with Pat Spencer scoring 17 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cam Spencer is averaging 11.3 points and 5.6 assists for the Grizzlies. GG Jackson is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

Podziemski is averaging 12.2 points and 3.7 assists for the Warriors. Moses Moody is averaging 17 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 3-7, averaging 119.6 points, 38.8 rebounds, 28.4 assists, 11.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 125.0 points per game.

Warriors: 4-6, averaging 113.2 points, 42.2 rebounds, 31.1 assists, 10.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.0 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: out for season (finger), Ja Morant: out (elbow), Cedric Coward: out (knee), Zach Edey: out (ankle), Santi Aldama: out (knee), Kyle Anderson: day to day (knee), Brandon Clarke: out (calf).

Warriors: Kristaps Porzingis: out (achilles), Jimmy Butler III: out for season (knee), Stephen Curry: out (knee), Al Horford: day to day (toe), Seth Curry: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press